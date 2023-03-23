The Manhattan grand jury hearing evidence in an ongoing probe into former President Trump’s role in a hush money payment made to an adult film star is no longer expected to weigh the case Thursday, multiple outlets report.

The move pushes the grand jury’s next consideration of the case until Monday, delaying a possible indictment of Trump until then.

Grand juries often weigh more than one case at once, and are expected to hear from one additional witness in the hush money investigation when they meet next week.

