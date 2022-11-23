Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who just won reelection by nearly 8 percentage points, has cut a new ad for Senate candidate Herschel Walker that will begin airing throughout his state on Thanksgiving Day.

The ad is part of a $14.2 million television, radio and digital advertising campaign funded by the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC linked to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), seeking to boost Walker after his race against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) went to a Dec. 6 runoff.

The ad titled, “Partner,” opens with a clip of reporters asking President Biden whether he will do anything differently over the next two years, to which Biden replies: “Nothing, I’m not going to change anything in any fundamental way.”

The spot then cuts to Kemp wearing a gray pullover with a small red outline of his state on the breast pocket telling the viewer: “Families are struggling because of Biden’s inflation, and Washington won’t change unless we make them.”

Kemp then claims that Georgia is doing better than the rest of the country “because we stood up for hard-working families.”

“Herschel Walker will vote for Georgia, not be another rubber stamp for Joe Biden,” he says as the ad flashes an image of incumbent Warnock standing on stage with the president.

“That’s why I’m backing Herschel, and I hope you’ll join me in voting for him too,” Kemp says, wrapping up his pitch.

Republican strategists saw Kemp’s performance in the gubernatorial race as crucial to driving GOP voters to the polls for Walker on Nov. 8.

But many voters split their tickets, as Kemp won 2.1 million votes while Walker won slightly more than 1.9 million votes.

The challenge Walker now faces is getting Republican voters and Republican-leaning independents to vote for him in the Dec. 6 runoff.

Warnock edged out Walker in the general election, 49.4 percent to 48.5 percent, but failed to win more than 50 percent of the vote, sending the contest into a runoff next month.