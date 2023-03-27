Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Monday announced she will seek a third term in office in 2024 and laid out an ambitious to-do list for the coming years.

In a video released on social media, Warren laid out a series of policy items on which she hopes to make progress, including passing stricter rules on banks, a wealth tax, universal child care and boosting her state’s transportation system and coastal communities.

“I first ran for Senate because I saw how the system is rigged for the rich and powerful and against everyone else. I won because Massachusetts voters know it, too. And now I’m running for Senate again because there’s a lot more we’ve got to do,” Warren said in the video announcement.

“We know it won’t be easy. We’ve seen the powerful forces against us and how extreme the Republicans are. But the last ten years have taught us that when we organize, when we hold those in power accountable, when we fight righteous fights — then we can make positive change,” Warren continued.

The 2:30-minute clip also featured a number of Massachusetts political figures, including Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.)

Warren won her seat in 2012 and has since become a leading voice for progressives on myriad issues. After defeating incumbent Sen. Scott Brown (R-Mass.) by 7 percentage points, she coasted to her first reelection victory in 2018 by a 24-point margin.

Her 2020 presidential run never quite took off, however. She dropped out after failing to win a single state and coming in third in her home state on Super Tuesday.

Warren has found herself in the center of the conversation once again in recent weeks over the banking downturn, headlined by the failing of Silicon Valley Bank.

In total, Democrats hold 23 seats that are up for reelection in 2024, while Republicans have only 10.