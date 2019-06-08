K. Effifrits:

“Wanted to give a big shout out to Hertzberg staff as they were very professional and patient while I looked around, I was in love with everything!, but I finally picked my new furniture and they delivered it 2 hours later! I would highly recommend them to anybody looking for new furniture!”

L. Drury:

“Blake Hertzberg is excellent to deal with. He is quick to return communication and diligent to get all promised work completed in a timely and professional manner. I am very pleased with the work I contracted to have Hertzbergs do for us. The team doing the installation was helpful and was great to consult me on repairs and updates that were needed to do the job correctly. I highly recommend doing business with Hertzbergs; they are honest, polite, dependable, and definitely customer oriented.”

K. Vaughan:

“Love the store and the people! Great products and great service!!!!”