JOPLIN, Mo. — As the weather gets warmer, more people — of all ages — will be working or playing outdoors.

And that means the odds of getting hurt rise accordingly which is why Mercy physician’s assistant Lloyd Holloway says you can lower the odds of it happening to you or someone in your family.

“One is wearing proper equipment, gloves, safety glasses, children wearing helmets, things of that nature,” said Holloway.

Holloway said it’s important to know your limits before you undertake a sport or outdoor activity.

“Some of the injuries that we normally see that usually occur around the house is that people like to climb ladders and they should not be on them, they fall off and they’ll break their arm, or use their chain saw and they’re leaning out too far and then when they slip, they drive that chain saw right into their thigh, so when you do things around the house, you got to use your common sense.”

Experts say the top five summertime injuries are related to sports — the heat — bicycles — playgrounds — and swimming pools. And Holloway adds mixing any of them with alcohol is asking for trouble.

So if an injury occurs after hours or on a weekend, should you seek immediate care, or can it wait for a trip to your family doctor?

“So let’s say Johnny did fall off that fence and he hurt his arm and he comes into the house crying, and you look down and his joint is not where it needs to be, or if there’s actually bleeding from the area, you probably need to go straight to the emergency room, if there is some swelling it doesn’t look to bad and they’re able to move the joint, you can make a judgment call.”