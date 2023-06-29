NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — The newest report from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is a must read for local fishers thinking about eating any of their catch.

The DEQ released their 2023 report of mercury levels in fish caught in many of the state’s lakes. The report, Mercury in Fish – A Guide to Healthy Consumption in Oklahoma, has a list of lakes, their fish, and how much is considered safe to eat.

Mercury makes its way into fish by first being released into the environment via man-made activities such as mining and manufacturing. As the element sticks to dust particles in the air, it eventually washes into bodies of water through precipitation in a process called deposition. Mercury undergoes changes in the lakes it winds up in, turning into methyl mercury – an organic form that is able to accumulate in certain fish.

Because mercury is dangerous to developing brains, many of the guidelines have set amounts recommended for children and toddlers.

Below, you can find a list of Oklahoma lakes whose fish have been tested for lower levels of mercury and are generally safe to eat:

Arcadia Lake

Fuqua Lake

Bell Cow Lake

Grand Lake

Canton Lake

Guthrie Lake

Lake El Reno

Lake Hudson

Lake Ellsworth

Konawa Lake

Lake Eucha

New Spiro Lake

Foss Reservoir

Oologah Lake

Ft. Cobb Reservoir

Lake Overholser

Ft. Gibson Lake

Ponca Lake

Robert S. Kerr Reservoir

Spavinaw Lake

WD Mayo Lake

Wes Watkins Lake

Zoo Lake

For Grand Lake the following fish were sampled and declared safe to eat:

White crappie – MDC Staff

White bass – MDC

Redear sunfish – Jim Rathert via MDC

Spotted bass – Cliff White via MDC

Largemouth bass – Sam Stukel/USFWS

Channel catfish – Eric Engbretson/USFWS

Bluegill sunfish – Ryan Hagerty/USFWS

Black crappie – Ryan Harerty

The full report can be found here.