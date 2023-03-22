KSN/KODE — A study published by the American Society for Microbiology found evidence that showerheads in the Midwest region of the U.S. had higher levels of infectious bacteria compared to other regions. The bacteria: Mycobacterium – is the genus that includes tuberculosis and leprosy.

The study worked with citizens in the U.S. and in Europe to collect samples of biofilm from residential showerheads. It found that bacteria were far more prominent in showerheads that received city water than those receiving well water.

Mycobacterium is resistant to chlorine and other water treatments. It’s believed that the bacteria is more prominent because as the water is treated it’s eradicating the bacteria that aren’t resistant, providing the stronger bacteria an opportunity to thrive.

However, most bacteria and microorganisms found in showerhead biofilms aren’t harmful to healthy individuals. But those with compromised immune systems could be subjected to exposure and infections through their lungs. As the water in the showerhead dislodges communities of bacteria, they can become airborne and inhaled, leading to an infection.

The study also noted that in the regions where higher amounts of bacteria were recorded, there was also an overlapping correlation between those regions having non-tubercular mycobacterium lung infections.