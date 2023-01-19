TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hy-Vee Inc. posted a recall alert for several states including Kansas for two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen.

Nola Davis, a spokeswoman for Hy-Vee, reports that the recall impacts Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region which include: Kansas, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The recalled product came in either a small or medium plastic container with a clear lid and was available for purchase between Dec. 27, 2022 and Jan. 17, 2023.

As of Jan. 18, there have been no reports of illness associated with the recalled product, according to Davis. The company was made aware of that the gravy mix used in the meals contains a wheat allergen that was not listed on the ingredients label.

UPC Variety and size 0075450243772 ($5) Beef Pot Roast Dinner with Mashed Potatoes & Corn – 11.6 oz (327 g) 0075450485394 ($10) Beef Pot Roast Dinner with Mashed Potatoes & Carrots – 25.5 oz (723 g)

Davis said Hy-Vee has voluntarily removed all impacted Hy-Vee mealtime beef pot roast dinner entrees from its shelves. Those who bought the product and have a wheat sensitivity are advised to dispose of the product or return it to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund. If you have any questions related to this recall, you can call 800-772-4098 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.