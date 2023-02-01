PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Pittsburg hospital receives recognition for their ability to detect and treat rare conditions in newborns.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital’s Newborn Screening Program was recognized by a partnership consisting of the Kansas Hospital Association, Kansas Midwives Association and Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and was assessed from 2021 qualifying criteria based on state screening goals.

AVCH’s Newborn Screening Program was noted for their high quality and immediacy.

“These screenings allow us to provide the best care for babies born in our hospital,” says Janelle Wade, director of inpatient services. “If needed, we are able to get the baby immediate care for conditions that may have gone unnoticed otherwise.”

It’s a collaborative effort that’s been in place since 1965, at no cost to the newborn’s family. The screenings test for hearing loss, congenital heart defects, and other genetic or metabolic conditions.

To learn more about Labor and Delivery at Ascension Via Christi, visit their site here.