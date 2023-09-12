JOPLIN, Mo. — If you can’t go more than a few minutes without checking your phone, you aren’t alone. And while young people may spend too much time online, perhaps another age group should spend more time in cyberspace.

“Well, I probably am on the internet, I’d say at least daily, maybe even for just a short period of time,” said Roberta Pommert, Often Online.

What Pommert didn’t know is that she’s greatly reducing the likelihood of developing dementia just because of the time she spends online. That’s the conclusion of a recent study published in the American Geriatrics Society that indicates seniors like Pommert can reduce their odds of Alzheimer’s by as much as 50% when they spend anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours per day online compared to those who don’t.

So, if you’re a senior and you want to get access to the internet, one of the places you can come to do that is here at the Joplin Public Library.

“I come here to the library because I don’t have a computer at home, and my phone is just too hard to see all the stuff I need, so I have education from work that it’s easier to do here,” said Pommert.

Pommert admits there is a learning curve when it comes to anyone going online for the first time, but she says it’s worth the effort.

“There’s a lot of benefit, there’s a lot of information, you know, I probably don’t use it as much as I could.”