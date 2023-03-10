JOPLIN, Mo. — Local health officials are warning about a virus making its way around the area — and it’s not coronavirus.

It’s the norovirus, and according to the CDC — cases are the highest they’ve been in the past year. It’s a highly contagious stomach bug — and can spread from hands, surfaces, food and water.

“If you’re taking care of somebody that seems to have the stomach flu right now that you be very you need to be very cognizant of maybe using gloves when you’re caring for them and then we just don’t want to share drinks, utensils, we want to make sure that when we are food prepping that were not getting a bunch of hands on the equipment and things like that,” said Robert Arnce, ER physician with Freeman Health System.

Health officials recommend that you stay home for at least 2 days after symptoms have stopped. It’s also important to note that hand sanitizer does not work for norovirus.