JOPLIN, Mo. — Health experts at Freeman Health System say the worst of cold and flu season could still be ahead of us.

A Freeman Health infection preventionist said they’ve averaged around 60 positive tests for the flu each week for the last three weeks. That number is significantly higher in comparison to the volume of positive tests they were seeing in late November.

But experts add there isn’t a huge cause for concern at this point in time, as we annually see an increase of flu-like symptoms in January and February, so we’re just approaching the peak of the season. It’s expected after so many people get together for the holidays.

“Really, Winter has just begun. The respiratory illness season really hits its peak around January and February, so that is what we are seeing and are entering now. Expect to see more illness, more people getting sick, hospitalizations will go up, the positive test results will go up, but we expect that,” said Breck Royer, Freeman Infection Prevention Officer.

Freeman officials have also seen an uptick in hospitalizations for both the flu and RSV in recent weeks, as well as a slight increase in COVID. They remind us: wash your hands and cover your mouth, both go a long way in preventing the spread.