JOPLIN, Mo. — A local athletic trainer is packing his bags and heading to Argentina.

Ryan Palmer is an outreach athletic trainer with Mercy Hospital Joplin — and volunteers to assist Team USA Wrestling. He’s traveling with the team later this month to Buenos Aires, where it will compete in the United World Wrestling Beach World Series.

Palmer shared the significance of being a part of such a new event.

“This is the first time that a medical volunteer will help with beach wrestling. So, beach wrestling is a brand new style of wrestling that’s coming up, so I’m the first athletic trainer to cover it for a united world wrestling level event,” said Palmer.

This will be the first qualifying event of 2023, with the next one scheduled for Singapore in June.