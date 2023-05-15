JOPLIN, Mo. — A local long-term care facility is doing all it can to celebrate its nurses.

It’s been a week full of fun, food, and celebration for nurses at Westgate Wildwood Ranch. Usually, they are the ones caring and providing for others. However, for International Nurses Day, the tables have turned.

“We’ve had some sort of activity every day this week for our nurses. On our all-staff in-service day, we fed the entire staff pizza. We’ve had root beer floats, we’ve had donuts, we’ve gotten them gifts, just really tried to celebrate them,” said Misty Caldwell, Westgate at Wildwood Ranch Administrator.

“We have been having cookie day, and popcorn day, and pizza day, and we got them all special gifts, and we’ve just been praising the nursing staff,” added Melanie Carmical, Assistant Director of Nursing at Westgate Wildwood Ranch.

But taking care of others isn’t for everyone said Caldwell.

“So, I knew when I was in the second grade that I wanted to be a nurse. My mom still has a picture of the whole ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ I made a little stick figure nurse, and she actually held onto that, and I have it now.”

“I have been a nurse for 10 years now. I’ve always liked helping people. My mom is a nurse. I think it just runs through my blood. There’s nothing else I’ve really ever wanted to do,” said Kayla Gilbert, Director of Nursing at Westgate Wildwood Ranch.

The nurses also discussed what urged them to want to take care of the elderly, even though it might not be what first comes to mind when you think of a nurse.

“We don’t get, maybe as much recognition as those bigger hospitals do, but I feel like there is a very big need for this, especially as generations continue to age. I’m just glad we can be a part of helping those people,” said Gilbert.

“I love it. The people that we take care of are the people that founded our communities and built the building blocks we have today. They can tell you so many stories; you learn a lot from them, and it’s like giving back when you take care of them,” said Carmical.