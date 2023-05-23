KSN/KODE — The Mayo Clinic suggests kratom may have more health problems than benefits when it comes to the U.S./Western use of the unregulated supplement. The DEA has also labeled kratom as a “drug and chemical of concern.” And the National Institute of Health (NIH) studies show the increased use of kratom is parallel with the increasing opioid epidemic in the U.S. Evidence shows that kratom may do more harm than good in the long run.

Kratom in the Four States

It’s a substance that has been promoted to self-manage withdrawal symptoms and cravings from heroin and opioids along with treating mood disorders and increasing energy. However, the herbal supplement is banned in six states – including Arkansas, and is considered a Schedule 1 controlled substance.

Kratom superstores have popped up over the last 10-20 years in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. Outside of designated kratom stores, it’s widely available at gas stations, smoke shops, and vape stores across these states. According to the Botanical Education Alliance, kratom is a $1.13 billion industry.

What is kratom?

Kratom is an herbal substance that comes from the kratom tree, an evergreen tree in the coffee family native to Southeast Asia. It’s been used for centuries in Southeast Asian cultures for medicinal and psychoactive properties by way of chewing or drinking tea made from the leaves. However, Western use is typically taken in much higher doses via encapsulated powder or concentrated extract tinctures alongside other prescription and recreational drugs.

Opioid-like Effects on the Brain

When used in small amounts, kratom can have stimulant effects, much like a cup of coffee. In higher doses, it offers opioid-like effects such as sedation, euphoria, and decreased pain. It’s often promoted to boost energy, improve mood, relieve stress, improve focus, and impart euphoria. And much like marijuana, different strains of kratom offer different effects along with an individual’s tolerance to the substance. The effects usually last two to five hours.

Kratom is not identical to opioids though it does have two compounds that bind to and directly interact with opioid receptors in the brain: mitragynine and 7-α-hydroxymitragynine. Much like opiates, this affects the receptors in the brain responsible for blocking pain, euphoria, dependency, dysphoria, and increasing tolerance while increasing dependency.

Is Kratom Safe?

Kratom is not regulated by the FDA, so there is no approved use for it in humans. In 2022, the FDA warned Americans not to use kratom because it “appears to have properties that expose users to the risks of addiction, abuse, and dependence.” There is no guarantee that is safe because it is unregulated and under-researched.

Because of a lack of research on the total effects of kratom, there are no direct studies showing how much kratom it takes to induce overdose and death. However, the CDC notes that kratom has been recorded as the cause of death in a study that analyzed the data from the State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System (SUDORS).

The Mayo Clinic reports that taking kratom while pregnant has led to withdrawal symptoms in newborns, along with the regular side effects of kratom: liver damage, seizures, psychosis, heart palpitations, coma, nausea, vomiting, weight loss, respiratory distress, hallucinations, drowsiness, depression, dizziness, and delusion. The Clinic also reports that withdrawal symptoms are similar to opiate withdrawal, which is considered a life-threatening condition from dependence according to the National Institute of Health. Withdrawal symptoms can include anger, agitation, cravings, severe vomiting, respiratory depression, paranoia, psychosis, seizure, tremors, anxiety, body pain, fatigue, excessive sweating, runny nose, loss of muscle coordination, and hallucinations.

Kratom Addiction Treatments Similar to Opioids

The American Addiction Centers says there are currently no approved therapies for kratom addiction however classic drug misuse treatment has been successful. It includes a medical detox using buprenorphine-naloxone, a medicine used to treat narcotic addictions by blocking opioid receptors to discourage abuse and reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms. This is often supervised in an inpatient rehab center followed by outpatient therapy, aftercare, and support to help people remain sober and avoid relapses.

While there may be potential medicinal uses for kratom, there’s also great risk and potential for harm. More research is necessary to determine the beneficial uses and dangers associated with kratom.