JOPLIN, MO. — A local hospital is providing women with what could be life-saving care, for no cost at all.

The Wes and Jan Houser Women’s Pavilion partnered with the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks to provide women in the Four States region a free mammogram screening.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States every two minutes. Organizers behind the event say that diagnosing cancer in its earliest stages provides patients with the best chances for survival.

“Breast cancer occurs in one of eight women, it’s not always genetic, so even if you don’t have a family history, it’s important to get those mammograms done at least by the time you are 40, talk to your doctor about when is the right time to start for you, but make sure you continue to do those self-checks because you may find it a lot sooner than a health provider,” said Meagan Walkenhorst, Nurse at Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks.

Walkenhorst says not to worry if you missed today’s event. You can apply for a free mammogram through this link.