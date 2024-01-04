JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Temporary tattoos have been used for centuries in cultures worldwide. From henna in eastern countries to the prizes in Cracker Jack boxes and quarter machines — it’s a trend that has evolved into a mainstream phenomenon, especially among children and young adults. It provides a painless and momentary method for individuals to showcase their preferences and express their identity.

Advancements in temporary tattoos, exemplified by popular brands like Inkbox, have resulted in designs that adhere to and stain the skin much longer, compared to the press-on water transfers familiar to most. Regardless of the technique, it remains a favored choice, especially with younger generations. This prompts the question: Are temporary tattoos safe?

Most temporary tattoos are crafted with an assortment of dyes, pigmentation, henna, and adhesives. According to the FDA, temporary tattoos fall under the cosmetics category. While federal laws specifically tailored toward the approval or regulation of temporary tattoos are absent — the FDA does oversee the safety of color additives used in these cosmetic products.

While these decals are generally considered safe for dermal use, the inclusion of unapproved additives (like dyes and pigments) can pose certain risks. In fact, the FDA has issued an alert regarding “temporary tattoos containing colors that are not permitted for this use or don’t carry the FDA-mandated list of ingredients” due to their potentially adverse reactions. You can see a list of problematic ingredients and recalls, HERE.

So, how can you determine the safety of a temporary tattoo received from websites like Temu, foreign manufacturers on Amazon, or even a quarter machine? Unless the packaging explicitly outlines the manufacturing ingredients and the FDA has approved those ingredients, there is no guarantee they are safe to use on your skin.

In general, temporary tattoos can serve as a safe and enjoyable way to experiment with body art. However, it’s crucial to be vigilant of potential allergens, conduct individual research, and opt for products with a proven reputation.