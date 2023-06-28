JOPLIN, Mo. — A 71-year-old Joplin native has gained online attention after changing to a carnivore lifestyle. Even fitness influencers and YouTubers have reached out to Ron Nichols, to hear his life-changing story. We met up with him to see what he had to say.

“I do things that I couldn’t even dream of doing now five or six years ago. One of my gym friends and I, two months ago, we were talking about diet and exercise. He looked at me and he said, ‘I wish my father looked like you.’”

Ron has been a carnivore for five years – only eating meat, mainly chicken, eggs, and beef. He exercises regularly, walking to the gym for his workouts five days a week. It’s something he wasn’t always able to do.

Ron Nichols pre-carnivore, 1990 Photos Courtesy of Ron Nichols

“People my age have lost mobility to some extent,” he says, adding he feels better now than he did 20 years ago. “I chalk it up to having no inflammation in my body and I train to be flexible. A lot of people now who have gone to keto and eat carnivore are reporting the same things.”

Ron says 77% of his viewers on YouTube are 65 years or older and suspects it’s due to the demographic seeking a better quality of life when it comes to longevity and mobility.

YouTube is the platform Ron used that has found himself in a community of like-minded people. People so impressed, they’ve brought him onto their own channels that have a history of millions of views. He’s been featured in three different interviews this year with platform influencers and has another round-table discussion coming up.

“I follow registered dieticians, physicians, nutrition experts, nutrition researchers, that were carnivore and keto or recommend those diets for people. Talking to people who are carnivore and keto and their experiences helped me with my own. There is a lot of misinformation out there and people are looking at the medical establishment and food industry. There’s a lot of misinformation out there regarding nutrition.”

He says being a carnivore has changed his life, so much so, he wishes he did it earlier, noting that his late wife had passed from cancer and National Library of Medicine evidence suggests that low-carb diets can help aid in cancer therapy.

“That’s really one of the things that has pushed me out to start my own channel and do interviews, is that, one person can hear this and change his or her life for the better by dealing with sugar addiction, not eating processed foods, and eating a whole food lifestyle. Then they’re going to be better for it.”

But a life of good health wasn’t always the case for Ron. He notes being overweight, addicted to sugar, and out of shape. He started with cutting out gluten and processed foods. Eventually, this led him to eat strictly meat and the benefits, he says, outweigh the cons.

“I don’t sleep as long, but I feel refreshed in the morning, I have no problems,” he adds. “I don’t have sugar withdrawals. Eating carnivore, I’m the most emotionally level that I’ve ever been in my life. I don’t get hangry. I don’t live to eat, and I don’t obsess over food. I have a totally different focus on my life.”

Ron uses his platform to share his experiences and show others how they can improve their life through nutrition education and exercise. He says to those starting a journey to better their health, to have grace and look towards the long-term positive benefits.

“Be patient with yourself. Live the best life you can. Always question, reasonable questions and then look for reasonable answers. Love yourself, and of course, that goes along with loving other people, too,” he says.