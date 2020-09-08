COVID and Cancer Screenings

by: Sarah Dallof, NBC News

As Americans catch up on missed appointments from doctors visits to the dentist. To hair salons, health experts are reminding women not to forget mammograms.

Dr. Dacarla Albright: “Prioritize yourself, prioritize your health care and go ahead and reschedule your mammogram.”

A survey this summer by medical technology company hologic found more than a quarter of women plan to either skip or delay their annual screenings this year.

And the consequences could be serious.

The national cancer institute estimates there could be 10-thousand additional breast and colorectal deaths over the next decade as a result of missed screenings and delayed diagnoses and treatment.

Dr. Dacarla Albright / Obstetrician-gynecologist: “I’ve had many patients who’ve had early breast cancer diagnosed from routine mammograms.

A routine mammogram caught musician sheryl crow s stage one breast cancer in 2006

A screening she’s glad she got.

Sheryl Crow: “Would it have been stage 2 in six months? It’s possible. In which case, my treatment would have been changed from a lumpectomy and radiation to perhaps chemotherapy or something more drastic.”

And with health care centers taking additional precautions against the spread of COVID-19, including masks, stepped up cleanings, and spaced appointments to minimize contact between patients, the Grammy winner is encouraging women to reschedule missed mammograms or keep upcoming appointments.

Sheryl Crow: “Until we have a cure, this is our greatest weapon.”

Aiming to catch breast cancer early and save lives.

