What was your first car?

The very first car you own is usually NOT the best off of the lot. Howie, Bubba and Adam shared what their first cars were on GMFS this morning. So here we go.

Howie’s first car was a gold 1980 Ford Fiesta, nicknamed the tin can on wheels. It got him back and forth from his job at KFC in High School (barely).

Bubba’s first car was a 1972 Monte Carlo. He only got a record 25 speeding tickets the first year (not really).

Adam’s first car was a 2014 red Chevy Cruse. Yep it was Adam’s first storm chaser.

Log onto out facebook page and lets us know what your first car was.