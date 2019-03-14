GMFS

St. Patrick's Day Recipes

Posted: Mar 14, 2019 10:45 AM CDT

Updated: Mar 14, 2019 10:45 AM CDT

With St. Patrick's Day right around the corner, Chef Mike joins us with a few fun and delicious recipes for snack time or lunch! 
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Women's History Month ...

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center