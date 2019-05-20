Pistol Paws Dog Training
Pistol Paws dog trainers will talk about what type of training they do and is best for dogs. Pistol Paws offer free service dogs to veterans who have applied and been accepted into their program. Pistol Paws dogs are great because nearly all of them come from shelters, and they actually have the veteran involved in choosing their own dogs
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
