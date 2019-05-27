GMFS

Monday's Mom Winner: Tresea Hobson

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 09:58 AM CDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 09:58 AM CDT

Jodi MaCaulay sent in the Monday Mom today. She says, "My mom Tresea Hobson is the most amazing woman I know!"

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Women's History Month ...

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center