Monday Mom Winner: Crystal Lowery
JOPLIN, Mo. - Today's mom comes from Halie who says, "My sweet momma, Crystal Lowery, is always helping people and bringing people meals from the senior centers, and hands out devotional magnets she makes at home for free and makes laundry soap from her home and takes to all the food pantries."
