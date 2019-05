JOPLIN, Mo. - This will be our third year of running Veteran appreciation night for the Joplin Outlaws. The Joplin Outlaws are a part of the M.I.N.K. League. The M.I.N.K. Collegiate Baseball League is a collegiate summer baseball league consisting of eight teams. Currently, seven teams are from Missouri and one from Iowa. The league was formed in 2009 and is affiliated within the National Baseball Congress.