Howie and Bubbas absolute favorite "Fair Food" is special in many carnival goers hearts. If you guessed Funnel Cake, you are absolutely right! Adam likes a meatier offering in the Turkey Leg.

There are many places this weekend to indulge in traditional "Fair Food". In Neosho they are having the Bluegrass and BBQ festival starting Saturday at 10am. Big Spring Park will be bustling with great bluegrass music and tasty treats.