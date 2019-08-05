GMFS Goes Hollywood:Dog The Bounty Hunter burglarized?!

You will never guess the rumors of who is dating Steve Harvey’s daughter?!! Howie and Bubba talk Hollywood every Monday.

The Daily Mail claims thieves recently ransacked Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Colorado merchandise shop. The thieves entered the store in Edgewater before stealing most of the merchandise. His late wife’s bounty hunting gear was stolen as were many personal and family mementos.

Dog the bounty hunter tweeted, “we are working with our friends in law enforcement to find these perpetrators..”

Deadline Hollywood claims Sly Stallone is producing a new action drama series starring Dolph Lundgren. Lundgren is going to play a United Nations secret agent, who battles evil around the world. No less than five networks want the series.

Top movies this weekend:

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw raked in $60 million this weekend to take the #1 spot. Followed by the Lion King with $38 million and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was number #3 with $26 million.

Rap mogul and entertainer P. Diddy and Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori Harvey are looking like an official couple. They vacationed over the weekend with Steve Harvey and his wife. Before dating Diddy, Lori Harvey dated Justin Combs son of P. Diddy. The couple has yet to confirm the dating rumors.