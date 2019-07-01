Bubba’s Brownie Pudding Cake “A La Mode”

Slow cooker brownie pudding

Prep time: 15 mins cook time: 2 hrs total time: 2 hrs 15 mins

Ingredients

1 (approx 15 ounce) Box brownie mix see note

2 large eggs water, and oil called for on the brownie mix box

1/2 cup vegetable oil

3 tablespoons water

1 3.4 ounce box instant chocolate or chocolate fudge pudding mix

2 cups milk regular or nonfat

Ice cream or whipped cream for serving optional

Instructions

Spray a 6-7 quart slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray.

Prepare brownie mix with eggs, oil, and water (or as directed on the back of the box). pour into prepared slow cooker.

Whisk pudding mix and milk in a medium sized bowl until smooth. Pour carefully over the brownie mix in the crockpot.

Cover the crock pot with a paper towel and place the lid on top (to catch the condensation). cook on high power 2-3 hours. It will probably take at least 2 1/2 hours, but start checking it after 2.

Some of the pudding stays on the top and stays wet looking, so you cannot trust the toothpick test and it will stay somewhat jiggly until it’s done. Watch the edges – when they look somewhat dry and done, then the pudding is ready.

Baking time will be different for every slow cooker, but after 3 hours on high it should be done. You don’t want to overcook it or the brownie (which is on the bottom) Will be dry.

Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.