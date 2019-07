Slow cooker brownie pudding Prep time: 15 mins cook time: 2 hrs total time: 2 hrs 15 mins Ingredients 1 (approx 15 ounce) Box brownie mix see note 2 large eggs water, and oil called for on the brownie mix box 1/2 cup vegetable oil 3 tablespoons water 1 3.4 ounce box instant chocolate or chocolate fudge pudding mix 2 cups milk regular or nonfat Ice cream or whipped cream for serving optional Instructions Spray a 6-7 quart slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray. Prepare brownie mix with eggs, oil, and water (or as directed on the back of the box). pour into prepared slow cooker.

Whisk pudding mix and milk in a medium sized bowl until smooth. Pour carefully over the brownie mix in the crockpot.