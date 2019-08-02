Howie and Bubbas absolute favorite “Fair Food” is special in many carnival goers hearts. If you guessed Funnel Cake, you are absolutely right! Adam likes a meatier offering in the Turkey Leg.

And their favorite “Fair Food” is?

There are many places this weekend to indulge in traditional “Fair Food”. In Neosho they are having the Bluegrass and BBQ festival starting Saturday at 10am. Big Spring Park will be bustling with great bluegrass music and tasty treats.

At Ewert Park this weekend you can enjoy the Emancipation “Park Days” Celebration. The festivities start tonight at 6pm with LIVE Gospel music, and ends Sunday with a FREE swim at Ewert Aquatic Center from 1pm-3pm. No matter where you go be sure and grab some funnel cakes for Howie and Bubba and a turkey leg for Adam.