Get ready for a taste of excitement with our fantastic monthly “GMFS Prize Drop” contest, brought to you by Union Station Deli!

We’re giving our viewers a chance to win delectable prizes, all while savoring the flavor of Union Station Deli’s culinary delights. See below for further details!

HOW IT WORKS

Once a month, two lucky viewers will be randomly drawn for an opportunity to play “The GMFS Prize Drop.” Each contestant will get two chips to drop, each offering a chance to win incredible prizes. These prizes range from

GMFS Swag (bumper stickers or coffee cups)

$5, $10 or $20 (maximum) certificate to Union Station Deli

TO ENTER YOU MUST DO THE FOLLOWING

Viewers must swing by Union Station Deli and drop their name in the suitcase As an added convenience, you can also register online (click here)

Two (2) lucky viewers will record the 2nd Wednesday of each month. The excitement culminates on the 2nd Wednesday of each month when we invite the drawn contestants to our studio. We’ll record these thrilling segments and have them ready for broadcast the following Thursday. So, join us for a chance to win, savor, and celebrate with GMFS and Union Station Deli.

SEE THE LATEST ON THIS SEGMENT

