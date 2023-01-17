GMFS “I DO” Drive Thru Registration

The “I Do” DRIVE-THRU is BACK!! Howie and Bubba are inviting you to participate in the I-DO DRIVE THRU 2!! It is happening again at the CANDY HOUSE in Joplin on Valentine’s Day – Feb. 14.

Howie will be officiating the DRIVE-THRU ceremonies for as many couples as he can from 5:30-7am Feb. 14 LIVE on Good Morning Four States!

If getting married for the first time, please complete your marriage license with the county PRIOR to this day. You are encouraged to bring the kids, family (whoever can fit in your vehicle)!

Please dress appropriately for tv – any vulgar or inappropriate attire could mean disqualification. Tuxedos and Brides gowns are HIGHLY ENCOURAGED!!

The first 10 couples to register will receive:

A delicious box of chocolates from The Candy House

A beautiful bouquet of flowers from the Curly Willow

A commemorative “I Do” DRIVE-THRU His & Hers T-Shirts and MORE!!

If you would like to renew your wedding vows or even GET MARRIED (someone did last year!) then please register below: