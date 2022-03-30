GMFS Birthday and Anniversary Request Close You have been added to Daily News Newsletter Subscribe Now Daily News Sign Up Name of person(s) being celebrated(required) Date of Celebration(required) Comments/Names of people sending wishes What type of celebration is this? Birthday Anniversary Other If you upload a photo of the person(s) being celebrated, please sign the digital e-document User Content Agreement by clicking the button below. This allows for the photo to be used online and on air. State "yes" if you will be sending in a photo and signed User Content Agreement. Send Δ User Content Agreement