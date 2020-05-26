Science With Sherwinski: Lava Lamp

Simple at home lava lamp!

Just fill a bottle up to about 3/4/ or 2/3 of vegetable or canola oil. Then add food coloring. next place a tablet or two of Alka-Seltzer into the bottle and watch it bubble up.

Unlike a normal lava lamp heat isn’t needed for this process. Instead we use the fact that oil and water don’t mix well for long. Oil is hydrophobic. That means the two liquids stay separated. The Alka-Seltzer dissolves in the concoction and moves water upward. This forces the two to mix (briefly) and the constant need for thew two liquids to separate causes the dyed bubbles to move back and forth to get back to that normal state.