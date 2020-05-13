Science With Sherwinski: Lemon Volcanoes

Another science with sherwinski!

This time we are making lemon volcanos.

All you need is a few knives for cutting, a lemon or two, baking soda, and some food coloring if you want a colorful project.

First take a lemon or two and cut one of them on the top and hollow it out. Also cut the bottom to make the lemon sit flat.

Next use a knife or popsicle stick to mash around the insides of the main lemon. Use a second lemon to aid juices to it if you want.

Then apply some food coloring if you want a fun volcano.

Add the baking soda and watch the eruption begin!

Not as explosive as other volcanoes, but shows the chemical reaction from baking soda (sodium carbonate) And citric acid found in lemons.

Still keep it on a tray or plate to keep it neater.

And it’s a chance to get kids into geology and geology . It’s a cool talking point.

No vinegar needed this time.