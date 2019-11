This holiday season, you’ll have four chances to catch the beloved Peanuts specials on KODE 12 :

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving”: Wednesday, Nov. 27, at | 7 p.m. CT

“A Charlie Brown Christmas”: Thursday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. CT

“I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown”: Sunday, Dec. 22, at | 6 p.m. CT

“Happy New Year, Charlie Brown”: Thursday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. CT