What you'll need:Shaving creamA large glassWaterFood coloringA spoon

How to do it:Fill the glass 1/2 full with waterSpray some shaving cream on top of the water to fill the glass to ¾ full.Use your finger or a spoon to spread the shaving cream evenly over the top of the water. The top of the shaving cream should be flat.Mix ½-cup water with 10 drops of food coloring in a separate container. Gently add the colored water, spoonful by spoonful, to the top of the shaving cream. When it gets too heavy, watch it storm!