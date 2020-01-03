Downstream Casino and the Leffen Center for Autism are teaming up

Barry Linduff of Downstream Casino and Kristy Parker of the Bill & Virginia Leffen Center for Autism are teaming up for a big event.

Dr. Temple Grandin, Professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University; consultant to the livestock industry on animal behavior, and autism spokesperson will be speaking during dinner at Downstream Casino & Resort on Thursday, January 9th. Doors open at 5:45 pm for social hour, dinner at 6:45 pm.