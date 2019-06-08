Electrician in Jasper County, MO

Electricity makes the modern world go round. When your power shorts out, call Mr. Electric of Jasper County for quick and convenient repairs. We offer our electrical expertise in Joplin, Carthage and Webb City and the surrounding area. Your home or business is in good hands, whether you’re hoping to overhaul the wiring or install ceiling fans. Our promise to you is the best work, whether your needs are common or complicated. We represent Jasper County’s electric solutions with pride.

Whether it’s upgrading antiquated wiring, installing a or putting in a new tankless water heater, you can count on Mr. Electric of Jasper County. We have the power to make things better. Our bonded and insured electricians in Joplin, MO, will be at your service with up-front, flat-rate pricing and workmanship and parts that are guaranteed.

Mr. Electric has been in business since 1994. When you work with us, you can expect:

  • > Up Front Pricing
  • > High-quality work from licensed experts
  • > Courteous, uniformed professionals
  • > Scheduled appointment times


Mr. Electric of Jasper County is locally owned and operated and proud to serve the residents and businesses of Joplin, Carthage, Webb City, and the surrounding areas. Call us today to schedule an appointment or to learn more about our customized solutions for your home’s interior and exterior electrical needs. Our electricians are available on your schedule. We also offer 24/7 emergency service to be there when you need us.
Contact Us
Mr. Electric of Jasper County
1206 East 17th Street
Joplin, MO 64804
(417) 413-1048
mrelectric.com/jasper-county

Cities We Service

Alba, Asbury, Avilla, Carl Junction, Carterville, Carthage, Diamond, Duenweg, Galena, Golden City, Granby, Jasper, Joplin, Lamar, La Russell, Liberal, Neck City, Neosho, Oronogo, Pierce City, Pittsburg, Purcell, Quapaw, Reeds, Sarcoxie, Seneca, Stotts City, Waco, Webb City, Wentworth
