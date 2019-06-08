Our Mission …

We believe the following are important factors to assure quality care for your pet:

Regular training of all staff members to ensure that everyone on your pet’s health team are familiar with the best techniques and knowledge available.

Professional continuing education that exceeds requirements for all veterinarians in Missouri. (Currently Missouri requires only 10 hours of continuing education. Our veterinarians obtain at least 30 hours of classroom continuing education. In addition they will participate in another 10-20 hours of online course study. Our Doctors recognize that obtaining all of this new information requires dedication and hard work.)

Purchasing and maintaining top quality equipment to provide the tools to aid in proper diagnosis of your pet’s health status.

In-house laboratory equipment to quickly identify and diagnose many common problems your pet faces.

Association with a network of reference laboratories with capabilities of complex testing and support.

Online store and pharmacy for the convenience of our clients.

Member of Veterinarian Information Network (VIN), an online group of veterinarians and veterinary experts in the United States which work together to discuss cases, providing the best treatment for your pet.

Participation with a network of referral clinics for specialized procedures.

Champions for Excellent Care … we are AAHA Accredited aaha.org

AAHA-Accredited Hospitals: Champions for Excellent Care …

AAHA Accredited Cornerstone Animal Hospital – Did you know that accreditation for animal hospitals is voluntary? Surprising, isn’t it? Nearly 60 percent of pet owners believe that their pet’s veterinary hospital is accredited when it is not. In actuality, only 12-15% of animal hospitals have gone through the accreditation evaluation process by the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA). We are proud to call ourselves an AAHA-accredited hospital.

In the United States, all human hospitals that serve people with Medicare must be accredited through an accrediting body; they undergo regular reviews and quality checks to ensure they meet standards of quality for every aspect of medical care. However, not all animal hospitals choose to pursue the AAHA-accreditation process since it is not required by law. When it comes to pet health care, accreditation is voluntary. The accreditation process is rigorous and time-consuming, and not every veterinary hospital wants to go through the lengthy process.

Accreditation by AAHA means that an animal hospital has been evaluated on approximately 900 standards of veterinary excellence. To maintain their accreditation, hospitals undergo a rigorous review by veterinary experts every three years. State and provincial regulations can vary widely – in fact, some states don’t routinely inspect hospitals, only going in for an inspection when a complaint is filed by a pet owner. AAHA accreditation is considered the standard for veterinary excellence, and does not vary between states or provinces (AAHA accredits hospitals in both the U.S. and Canada).

We are an AAHA-accredited veterinary hospital. That means we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Pets are our passion. And keeping them healthy is our #1 priority. Here, we strive to deliver excellent care for pets. Because your pets deserve nothing less.

Learn more about AAHA accreditation and why our accreditation is important to you and your pet. Visit aaha.org/petowner.