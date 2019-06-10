Handmade Home

INTRODUCING HANDMADE HOME – A DIY STUDIO!

workshops. crafty classes. paint parties. girl's night out. bridal showers. team building. bachelorette parties. reservations. birthday parties. date nights.

To reserve an evening of fun, check out our calendar for an available date + call us to schedule it!

Handmade Home offers hands-on classes to help create charming on-trend decor for your home! We love creating handmade projects to help add character and bits of inspiration to your homes!
BUSINESS SHOWCASE SEGMENTS
CONTACT US
Handmade Home
2242 Coyote Drive
Joplin, MO 64804
417.439.3416
417.291.6049
Handmade home on Facebook
Handmade Home on Instagram
eMail Handmade Home