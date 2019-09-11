Savanna Cyr joined the KSN Local News team as a reporter in July 2019.

A proud Duck, Savanna graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Theatre Arts. While in school, Savanna interned at KEZI 9 News, the ABC affiliate in Eugene, Oregon.

She also reported and produced for UO’s student-run broadcast station, Duck TV. Savanna grew up in San Mateo, California, where the majority of her family resides. She’s excited to learn about the four state area and explore all it has to offer.

Have a story tip? Email her at: scyr@nexstar.tv. You can also follow Savanna on Twitter @CyrSavanna.