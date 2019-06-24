Pediatrics of Southwest Missouri – Seasonal Safety Tips

Only adults should light fireworks and they should never be pointed at another person and be kept well away from anything flammable, also remember that children’s arms are too short for sparklers which can burn hot enough to burn glass. So use glow sticks instead.

With advanced technology Pediatrics Associates of Southwest Missouri provides services that ensure your child can fulfill their dreams. Like our convenient online patient portal. Discover more reasons why mom’s choose us @ JoplinPeds.com