PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A video making its rounds on Facebook shows a deputy tackling a man on Pensacola Beach during the Blue Angels Air Show. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is now releasing more information.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a disturbance around 1:15 p.m. at the Island Culture Tiki Bar after a man started to beat on a woman. The sheriff’s office says a group of men tried to stop the attacker after he hit the woman 5 to 6 times.