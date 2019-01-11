Military Salute: Loren D. Hutchins
Loren D. Hutchins served as a captain in the U.S. Army in the armored cavalry and management. He served in Vietnam, Panama, Germany and stateside in the U.S. We salute you Loren D. Hutchins and thank you for our freedom.
