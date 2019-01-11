FourStatesHomepage

Military Salute: Loren D. Hutchins

By:

Posted: Jan 11, 2019 10:19 AM CST

Updated: Jan 11, 2019 10:19 AM CST

Military Salute: Loren D. Hutchins

Loren D. Hutchins served as a captain in the U.S. Army in the armored cavalry and management. He served in Vietnam, Panama, Germany and stateside in the U.S. We salute you Loren D. Hutchins and thank you for our freedom.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected