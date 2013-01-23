Jessica Schaer

Jessica joined KSN as the 6 & 10 pm Co-Anchor in November 2013 and is thrilled to continue to call Missouri her home.

She moved to Joplin, MO in July 2012 to begin her broadcast career at KSN’s sister station, KODE. There, she spent her time as the weekend meteorologist and a weekday reporter covering everything from severe weather threats to breaking news stories.

Jessica has two Bachelor’s degrees – a B.A. in Communication from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, and a B.S. in Meteorology from Florida State University in Tallahassee. She is a proud Trojan and Seminole alum, as well as a proud born-and-raised Floridian.

In her spare time, Jessica enjoys keeping up with her weather forecasting skills and teaching dance to budding ballerinas.

Join Jessica at 6 & 10 pm each weeknight on KSN Local News. Follow her on Twitter @JessSchaer or email her at jschaer@ksn16.tv.