Four States Idol Finalist: Jenna Ehrhardt

Congratulations!! Jenna Ehrhardt of Joplin is a finalist for KODE’s Four States Idol competition.

Every Third Thursday from now until September, singers have the chance to audition to be a Four States Idol finalist. Participants must be 15 to 28-years-old and reside in KODE’s viewing area.

One finalist will be chosen each Third Thursday to compete on the main stage during October’s Third Thursday. One winner in October will get the chance to audition in front of an American Idol producer.

The next chance to become a Four States Idol finalist will be during July’s Third Thursday.