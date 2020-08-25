Westside Elementary teachers and staff welcome students back with sidewalk art

PITTSBURG, Ks. — With Pittsburg students starting school tomorrow, teachers at Westside Elementary want to make sure this school year is a good one.

Tuesday teachers and staff members took the time to create sidewalk art all around the school–showing inspirational messages and welcoming the kids back.

The idea came to the school’s Counselor, Megan Dixon, as a way to show students how much they were missed over the Summer.

Megan Dixon, School Counselor, Westside Elementary, said, “Whether they’re a bus rider, whether they’re a walker with the crosswalks over there or over here, a car drop-off, I wanted everything to be decorated and very welcoming to them. Let them know how much we missed them, how much we love them and how much we are excited to have them back with us.”

Kelsey Boulware, Principal, Westside Elementary, said, “The theme this year is super heroes so, there’s a couple of different ones like adventure starts here, some of them are just we’re excited to see you, welcome back. They’re just a bunch of different ones to make the kids feel welcome when they arrive tomorrow morning.”

This is the first year teachers have done something like this for their students and they hope to continue this tradition next year.