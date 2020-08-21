Webb City students return to class

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Thousands of kids went back to school in Webb City Thursday.

Dr. Anthony Rossetti, Superintendent, Webb City Schools, said, “Well I can tell you what, the build up to today, there was a lot of anxiety.”

After nearly five months of empty classrooms, quiet hallways, and hardly any interaction, class is back in session in Webb City.

“I have butterflies when school starts anyhow, but this is even more so.”

Students began the day getting acclimated with their teachers, reacquainted with classmates, and trying to adjust to this new normal.

Maddy Peeples, Webb City Student, said, “It’s a lot more spread out obviously, our desks, they’re 6 feet apart most of them. We have to keep our masks on. It’s just a lot different than it usually would be.”

Peeples says this isn’t exactly how she pictured her last first day of high school–but she’s grateful nonetheless.

“I’m glad to be back with my friends and be in the environment again because I thought that was something that we might now get to have this year.”

Butch Owens, Director of Bands, Webb City Schools, said, “It’s really a neat feeling. It makes your heart smile.”

Students filled the halls, with face coverings of course, and were socially distanced in the classroom.

Staff and students say they are ready to embark on a fun-filled year of learning in the safest way possible.

“I’ll tell you what, to see the kids in the classroom has just been a wonderful experience, it’s let that pressure level down for everyone,” said Rossetti.

“It’s just been great to be around kids again. All of us got into this job to be around kids and to educate and to shape young minds and it’s just been an incredible feeling,” said Owens.

“We just always have a positive environment. We have good people here, it’s a great community, very supportive and everyone just loves to be here,” said Peeples.