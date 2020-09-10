Webb City elementary resumes classes after covid-19 shutdown

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Webb City school has resumed classes after shutting down over coronavirus concerns.

Tony Rossetti, WC R-7 Superintend, said, “It was kind of like having the first day of school again.”

Classes are settling back into the new normal at Madge T. James Kindergarten Center in Webb City.

“We’ve been through it and we know we can respond – and that was big confidence boost for us.”

A growing trend of staff quarantines for coronavirus shut down the school August 26th. The school-wide shut down tested district plans for responding to the virus.

“We’ve done it once, we can do it again. We can do a classroom if called for, we can do a building again. And we can do the entire district if we have to.”

The district has also launched a covid-19 dashboard for weekly updates of quarantines.

“We’ve realized now that we’re going to have an ebb and flow of a certain number of students that are probably going to be active cases. A certain number of teachers that will be.”

If and how a school district releases coronavirus details is up to that district. But now a statewide teachers union is pushing the state education department to create a dashboard breaking down details across Missouri.

A letter to the state says, “Missouri NEA strongly believes parents and educators deserve access to all the information necessary to inform decisions about their children’s education and families’ well-being.”